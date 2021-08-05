Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.65

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 20787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDSMY. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

