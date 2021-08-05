Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.600 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $629.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

