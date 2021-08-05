Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:KRA opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25. Kraton has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth $214,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

