Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €79.17. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €87.45 ($102.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -31.72.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.