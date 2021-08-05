KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,005.15

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, KUN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $59,005.15 and $446.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $29.50 or 0.00075912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

