Kush Finance (KSEED) One Day Volume Tops $71.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $228,011.67 and approximately $71.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00102316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00141893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,922.69 or 1.00526744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00832992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,205 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

