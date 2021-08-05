Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 23,456 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,308,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53.
- On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.
- On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -19.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
