Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 23,456 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,308,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.39. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -19.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

