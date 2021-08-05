L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

