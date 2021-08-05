L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

