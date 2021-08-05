Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.01

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.01 and last traded at C$48.93, with a volume of 246615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.1548248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

