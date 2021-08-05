L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.