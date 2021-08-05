Lake Street Capital Trims Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Target Price to $70.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.31 million, a P/E ratio of 201.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.