Lattice Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.56 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $38.76 million and $1.56 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00102358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00147425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,885.80 or 1.00213918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00865524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

