Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

