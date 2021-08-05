Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

LGEN opened at GBX 270.10 ($3.53) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $733,048.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

