Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

