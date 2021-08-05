Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legrand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

