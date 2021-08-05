Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.73 ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAES shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

