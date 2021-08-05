Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $182.34 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

