Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 157.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,932 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

