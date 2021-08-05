Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.85. 33,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

