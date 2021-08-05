Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.40.

LGND opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

