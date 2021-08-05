Lightspeed POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,919 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth $403,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.