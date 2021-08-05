Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.