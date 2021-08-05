Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given New $2.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 116,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

