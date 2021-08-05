Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,409. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

