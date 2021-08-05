Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 475 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $368.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

