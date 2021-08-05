Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 51 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,682 shares of company stock valued at $47,408,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $21.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $602.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

