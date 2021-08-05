Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10,500.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $299.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.