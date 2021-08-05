Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $46 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. 70,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,089. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

