Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $823,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $631.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

