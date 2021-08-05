Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $713.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,513,604. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $705.88 billion, a PE ratio of 374.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $646.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

