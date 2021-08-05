Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 415,801 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

