Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $142.91 or 0.00355882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

