Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $210.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 19995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

The company has a market cap of £124.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Pindar purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.