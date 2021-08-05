Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

