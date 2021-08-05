LiveVox (LVOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

