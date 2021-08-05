LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 31,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,290. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.