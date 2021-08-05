LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.91 on Monday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

