Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after buying an additional 1,286,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 3,183,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

