loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LDI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.62.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.