Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.31

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.31 and last traded at C$86.05, with a volume of 136645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.