Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.700-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.
LMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.78. 911,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.70. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.87.
In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
