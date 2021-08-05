Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.700-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

LMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.78. 911,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.70. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

