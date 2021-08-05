LSL Property Services plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £467.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of GBX 199.55 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

