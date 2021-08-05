Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.