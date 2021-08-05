Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.36 million and $204,563.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00911867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00097802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.