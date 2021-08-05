M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 277,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.