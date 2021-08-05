Magal Security Systems (MAGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

Shares of MAGS stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.01. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

