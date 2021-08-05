Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.