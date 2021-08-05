Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGA opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $81.83 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

